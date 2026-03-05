'Naagzilla': Kartik Aaryan starrer casts Preity Mukhundhan as female lead

Mukhundhan started her acting career in 2024 with the Telugu horror-comedy Om Bheem Bush. She has since appeared in Tamil and Malayalam projects such as Star, Kannappa (Telugu), Maine Pyar Kiya, and Sarvam Maya. In addition to movies, she has also featured in popular music videos by Sai Abhyankkar and Teejay Arunasalam.

Film progress

Delay in 'Naagzilla's release

Naagzilla was initially set to release on August 14, during the Independence Day weekend. However, the film's release could be delayed because of extensive visual effects (VFX) and post-production work. It is co-produced by Mahaveer Jain, marking his first collaboration with Johar and Aaryan. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of the Fukrey franchise fame. Currently, the makers are eyeing a late 2026 release.