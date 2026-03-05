'Naagzilla': Kartik Aaryan starrer casts Preity Mukhundhan as female lead
What's the story
Preity Mukhundhan, an actor known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies, has been roped in as the female lead for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Naagzilla, reported Variety India. The creature comedy is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will see Aaryan playing an Ichchadhari Naag (shape-shifting snake).
Career progression
About Mukhundhan's career
Mukhundhan started her acting career in 2024 with the Telugu horror-comedy Om Bheem Bush. She has since appeared in Tamil and Malayalam projects such as Star, Kannappa (Telugu), Maine Pyar Kiya, and Sarvam Maya. In addition to movies, she has also featured in popular music videos by Sai Abhyankkar and Teejay Arunasalam.
Film progress
Delay in 'Naagzilla's release
Naagzilla was initially set to release on August 14, during the Independence Day weekend. However, the film's release could be delayed because of extensive visual effects (VFX) and post-production work. It is co-produced by Mahaveer Jain, marking his first collaboration with Johar and Aaryan. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of the Fukrey franchise fame. Currently, the makers are eyeing a late 2026 release.