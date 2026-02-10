Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' shoot moves to Delhi; see schedule here
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted shooting for his upcoming film, Naagzilla, at the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. The actor's presence at the location was widely shared on social media platforms. According to a report, "The Delhi schedule is likely to go on for more than a week from now, featuring Kartik."
Filming details
Shooting at iconic locations in Delhi
The filming for Naagzilla has taken place at several iconic locations in Delhi. A source told HT City, "The locations filmed so far include Yamuna Ghat Ka Kinara for a key scene, next was Sector 54 in Dwarka. Dilli Haat in Pitampura was also a primary location." The production team is reportedly maintaining strict security on the sets, with no phones allowed to ensure confidentiality.
Production details
About 'Naagzilla'
Naagzilla is a trilogy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain. Meanwhile, Aaryan was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri that released in December 2025. It starred Ananya Panday and was helmed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans.