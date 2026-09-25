Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment expands Andheri West office footprint in Mumbai
Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is growing its footprint in Mumbai's Andheri West.
The production house just leased two more offices on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur, starting November 1, 2026.
The new lease runs for 11 months and comes with a ₹5 lakh monthly license fee and ₹55 lakh paid in advance.
Nadiadwala Grandson paid 55L upfront
They've already paid ₹55 lakh upfront (including a monthly fee of ₹5 lakh) for these new spaces, units 801 and 802, joining other creative businesses on Veera Desai Road.
Plus, they're holding onto units 803 and 804 in the same building (leased since August), and last year, they even bought two apartments in Prabhadevi for ₹36.57 crore.
Looks like Nadiadwala Grandson is locking down its place as a major player in Mumbai's film scene!