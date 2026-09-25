Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment expands Andheri West office footprint in Mumbai

They've already paid ₹55 lakh upfront (including a monthly fee of ₹5 lakh) for these new spaces, units 801 and 802, joining other creative businesses on Veera Desai Road.

Plus, they're holding onto units 803 and 804 in the same building (leased since August), and last year, they even bought two apartments in Prabhadevi for ₹36.57 crore.

Looks like Nadiadwala Grandson is locking down its place as a major player in Mumbai's film scene!