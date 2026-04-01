Nadiadwala marks 75-year legacy with 'Dhabkaaro' India release May 1

Shah directs regional 'Dhabkaaro' tribute

Dhabkaaro honors Nadiadwala's grandfather, A.K. Nadiadwala, who started out in Gujarati films.

Directed by National Award winner Abhishek Shah and co-produced with Harfanmaula Films and The Moving Manch, the movie highlights a love for regional storytelling.

The team recently met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad to unveil a special 75-year logo and poster.

Early screenings have even impressed big names like Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker.