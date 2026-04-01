Nadiadwala marks 75-year legacy with 'Dhabkaaro' India release May 1
Entertainment
Sajid Nadiadwala is marking 75 years of his family's impact on Indian cinema with Dhabkaaro.
The film, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, already had international premieres in Kenya and South Africa, and it's set to release in India on May 1, 2026.
Shah directs regional 'Dhabkaaro' tribute
Dhabkaaro honors Nadiadwala's grandfather, A.K. Nadiadwala, who started out in Gujarati films.
Directed by National Award winner Abhishek Shah and co-produced with Harfanmaula Films and The Moving Manch, the movie highlights a love for regional storytelling.
The team recently met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad to unveil a special 75-year logo and poster.
Early screenings have even impressed big names like Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker.