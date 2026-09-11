'Vrushakarma': Naga Chaitanya starrer's release date, cast, and plot
What's the story
Actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mythological thriller, Vrushakarma. The film, directed by Karthik Dandu, has been in the making for nearly two years and will finally be released on December 4, 2026. The announcement was made by Chaitanya himself on platform X (formerly Twitter).
Cast insights
Meet the cast of 'Vrushakarma'
The film's title, Vrushakarma, was unveiled on Chaitanya's birthday last year along with his first look.
Meenakshi Chowdhury has been cast as the female lead opposite him.
Sparsh Srivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, is also a part of the film and will reportedly be seen in a negative role.
His character seems to have a deep connection with the supernatural forces at play in this story.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
A mythic spectacle unfolds #VrushaKarma on 04.12.26 🔥🔥@karthikdandu86@Meenakshiioffl@aryasukku#SparshShrivastava@AJANEESHB@RagulDHerian@SVCCofficial@SukumarWritingspic.twitter.com/gHcRzUxoNx— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 10, 2026
Teaser insights
Here's what we know about 'Vrushakarma'
The teaser of Vrushakarma gives us a glimpse into the film's eerie and mysterious universe.
It begins with Srivastava's character making strange drawings before seemingly falling under the spell of a dark supernatural force.
The teaser then introduces the idea of an evil force rising and destiny choosing a protector called a Vrushakarma whenever such power awakens.
Chaitanya's character seems to be on a quest for an enigmatic treasure before he is revealed as the chosen warrior.