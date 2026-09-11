'Vrushakarma': Naga Chaitanya starrer's release date, cast, and plot

The film's title, Vrushakarma, was unveiled on Chaitanya's birthday last year along with his first look.

Meenakshi Chowdhury has been cast as the female lead opposite him.

Sparsh Srivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, is also a part of the film and will reportedly be seen in a negative role.

His character seems to have a deep connection with the supernatural forces at play in this story.