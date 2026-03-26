The film will release on July 3

Abhishek Nama's 'Nagabandham' starring Virat Karrna to release in July

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:31 pm Mar 26, 202603:31 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated mythological action drama Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama and featuring Virat Karrna and Jagapathi Babu, will be released worldwide on July 3. The announcement was made by the production house Nik Studios on Thursday. The film is being described as "one of the biggest pan-Indian spectacles of 2026" with a tagline that reads "The Secret Treasure."