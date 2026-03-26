Abhishek Nama's 'Nagabandham' starring Virat Karrna to release in July
What's the story
The much-anticipated mythological action drama Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama and featuring Virat Karrna and Jagapathi Babu, will be released worldwide on July 3. The announcement was made by the production house Nik Studios on Thursday. The film is being described as "one of the biggest pan-Indian spectacles of 2026" with a tagline that reads "The Secret Treasure."
Film's theme
Film explores hidden secrets of ancient Vishnu temples
Nagabandham delves into the hidden secrets of India's ancient Vishnu temples, particularly the sacred ritual of Nagabandham. The movie is inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples such as Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath. It explores the fascinating mythology surrounding these divine sites and their mysterious rituals meant to protect them.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Nagabandham'
The film stars Iswarya Menon and Nabha Natesh as the female leads, while Murali Sharma, Babu, Jayaprakash, and B.S. Avinash play pivotal roles. The cinematography is handled by Soundar Rajan S with music by Abhe and Junaid Kumar. Kalyan Chakravarthy has written the dialogues for the film, which is edited by Santosh Kamireddy. Ashok Kumar serves as the art director of Nagabandham.