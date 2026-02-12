'The Paradise' has been postponed

Nani's 'The Paradise' will now release on August 21

Feb 12, 2026

The release of Nani's much-awaited film, The Paradise, has been pushed from March 26 to August 21. SLV Cinemas confirmed the news on social media with a new poster on Thursday. The delay comes as a disappointment for fans who were eagerly awaiting updates and songs from the project. However, reports suggest that makers have locked in a window for the film's first song to be released next month as part of its promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical launch.