Nani's 'The Paradise' will now release on August 21
What's the story
The release of Nani's much-awaited film, The Paradise, has been pushed from March 26 to August 21. SLV Cinemas confirmed the news on social media with a new poster on Thursday. The delay comes as a disappointment for fans who were eagerly awaiting updates and songs from the project. However, reports suggest that makers have locked in a window for the film's first song to be released next month as part of its promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical launch.
Teaser insight
The film's promo came last year
Last year in March, the promo titled Raw Statement was released. It begins with a serious mood and includes a disclaimer: raw truth, raw language. A deep voiceover immerses viewers into the heart of the story: "In history, everyone has written about parrots and pigeons, but no one has ever written about crows, born of the same species." The voice further adds that it is about "a tale of a community raised on blood not milk from their mother's breast."
Multilingual release
Multiple language versions of the film
The Paradise will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. This multilingual approach is part of the film's strategy to reach a wider audience and create a significant impact across different regions. The film is directed by Odela Srikanth and produced by SLV Cinemas. While announcing the new date, the director said, "I don't want to rush. I need some time to deliver it."