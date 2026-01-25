Nani's 'The Paradise' release postponed to June 2026: Report
Nani's next big film, The Paradise, may be delayed—some outlets report the makers are considering a June 25, 2026 release instead of March 26, 2026; the makers had earlier posted on Instagram reaffirming the March 26, 2026 release.
The period action thriller, set in Secunderabad and directed by Srikanth Odela, is still shooting. Fans are buzzing since it could clash with Ram Charan's Peddi and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Where can you watch it?
The Paradise will hit theaters first and is set to drop in eight languages—including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.
What's the story about?
Set in Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalized tribe fighting for their rights under an unexpected leader.
If you caught the "Raw Statement" promo last year with its bold crow symbolism—you know this one's all about rebellion and standing up for what matters.