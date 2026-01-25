Nani's 'The Paradise' release postponed to June 2026: Report Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Nani's next big film, The Paradise, may be delayed—some outlets report the makers are considering a June 25, 2026 release instead of March 26, 2026; the makers had earlier posted on Instagram reaffirming the March 26, 2026 release.

The period action thriller, set in Secunderabad and directed by Srikanth Odela, is still shooting. Fans are buzzing since it could clash with Ram Charan's Peddi and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.