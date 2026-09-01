Na's 'Hope' premieres at Cannes, releases in India September 25

Get ready for Hope, the Korean sci-fi hit that's making waves after its Cannes premiere.

Directed by Na Hong-jin, this film brings together top Korean stars like Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon alongside Hollywood names Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell.

It's hitting Indian theaters September 25 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Korean, so you can catch it your way.