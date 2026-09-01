Na's 'Hope' premieres at Cannes, releases in India September 25
Get ready for Hope, the Korean sci-fi hit that's making waves after its Cannes premiere.
Directed by Na Hong-jin, this film brings together top Korean stars like Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon alongside Hollywood names Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell.
It's hitting Indian theaters September 25 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Korean, so you can catch it your way.
Na returns with suspense thriller
After a decade away from filmmaking, Na Hong-jin is back with his fourth movie to screen at Cannes.
Hope mixes suspense and survival as a village police chief and his rookie deputy face a mysterious creature while wildfires cut off all communication.
With its genre-blending story and global cast, the film is getting plenty of buzz, and Star Entertainment says releasing it in multiple languages will make sure everyone gets to experience it.