Naseeruddin Shah's 'Made in India - A Titan Story' announced
Entertainment
Amazon MX Player unveiled the first look of "Made in India - A Titan Story" on the 11th anniversary of the Make in India campaign.
The show dives into how J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai built Titan, tracing its rise to becoming a symbol of national pride.
Naseeruddin Shah plays Tata, Jim Sarbh takes on Desai
Naseeruddin Shah plays Tata and Jim Sarbh takes on Desai, with Robby Grewal directing and Prabhleen Sandhu producing. The cast also features Namita Dubey and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.
Amazon MX Player's Amogh Dusad shared that the series kicks off their Made in India franchise by spotlighting homegrown innovation through Titan's inspiring story.
The series drops early next year on both Amazon MX Player and Prime Video for free.