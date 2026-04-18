Natalie Portman expecting 3rd child, 1st with partner Tanguy Destable

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman (44) is expecting her third child and her first with partner Tanguy Destable. The news was confirmed by the actor herself in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said, "Tanguy and I are very excited. I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle." The announcement comes after Portman was spotted debuting her baby bump under oversized jackets and woolen sweaters during outings with Destable.

Relationship timeline Relationship timeline: From meeting to pregnancy Portman and Destable's relationship was first linked in March 2025 by French outlet Voici. The actor is already a mother to two children, Aleph (14) and Amalia (9), from her previous marriage to director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Their pregnancy news comes more than 2 years after Portman finalized her divorce from Millepied.

Career impact Portman on how her kids influenced her career choices Although she keeps her children out of the public eye, Portman has acknowledged their impact on her career decisions. The actor revealed that they encouraged her to take on the role of Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. "I feel like it's the phase of my career where I'm really trying to just impress my kids," she told Variety in June 2022.

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