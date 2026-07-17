Nautiyal files for mutual divorce from Shah after 2 years
Entertainment
Prakriti Nautiyal, best known for her role in Sairaab, is officially ending her marriage with Vandit Shah after two years.
The couple, who tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2024 after a brief six-month romance, decided to split because things just weren't working out.
They've filed for a mutual divorce and their next court date is set for November.
Nautiyal moved out in August 2024
Nautiyal moved out in August 2024, wrapping up their relationship on friendly terms.
On the work front, she hit a rough patch when her show Shehzaadi... Hai Tu Dil Ki was canceled in March due to low ratings. She shared that sticking closely to the original story felt restrictive and was heartbroken by how suddenly it ended: "It was disappointing and heartbreaking."