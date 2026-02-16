Who'll play villain in 'Tumbbad 2': Akshaye Khanna or Nawazuddin?

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed film Tumbbad is in the works with a bigger scale than its predecessor. The film, which was announced following the 2024 re-release of the original, is being touted as one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects. Now, according to a new report by Zoom, makers are considering either Akshaye Khanna or Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the role of antagonist.

Casting news Makers want someone who can match Sohum Shah's intensity Sources close to Tumbbad 2's development have revealed that the film's team is looking for a strong antagonist. The character should not only be menacing but also emotionally layered, capable of matching lead actor Sohum Shah's intensity. Both Khanna and Siddiqui are known for their intense performances in films like Dhurandhar, Section 375, Gangs of Wasseypur and Badlapur, respectively.

Shah's involvement Shah to reprise role in sequel Shah, who played the lead role in Tumbbad and also produced it, will headline the sequel as well. He is expected to maintain the tone and mythological depth of the original film. The sequel is likely to go on floors soon. While Rahi Anil Barve directed the first part, the sequel will be helmed by Adesh Prasad, who co-directed the original film. The makers have yet to reveal the ensemble for the sequel.

