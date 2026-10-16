'Kabootar': Nawazuddin Siddiqui to lead international film
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to lead the upcoming film Kabootar, directed by Ishan Sharma. The movie is a co-production of MDC Filmworks (India), Haiku Films (France), and Rein Film (Norway), reported Variety. It will go on floors in Delhi in early 2027.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Kabootar'
Kabootar is set in Old Delhi and follows Mehboob, a street detective who secretly reads letters written to a Djinn for potential clients.
His life changes when he meets Naoko, a Japanese tourist with a troubled past, and Ruby, a young boy looking for his parents.
It is Sharma's debut feature.
Actor's profile
Siddiqui's journey in films
Siddiqui, one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has appeared in films such as Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, and Nandita Das's Manto.
He was also a part of Netflix's hit thriller series Sacred Games and received an International Emmy nomination for his lead role in Netflix film Serious Men.
Film promotion
The film's market showcases
Kabootar has been selected for several international market showcases, including the Tasveer Film Market in Seattle, Film Bazaar in Goa, and the NFDC lineup at this year's European Film Market in Berlin.
Nikhil Chaudhary will pitch the film later this month at the APN+ Track of the Asian Producers Network in Singapore.
Actor's skills
Makers on casting Siddiqui
Casting director Dilip Shankar, who has worked on Life of Pi and Monsoon Wedding, said: "Nawazuddin will bring Mehboob's eccentric humor, emotional depth and quiet vulnerability to life with rare authenticity."
"The character demands mischief, rage, tenderness and grace. With his rooted presence and remarkable nuance, Nawazuddin embodies Mehboob's essential contradictions."