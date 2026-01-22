Nayanthara calls 'Mardaani 3' trailer 'absolute fire'

The Mardaani 3 trailer just dropped, with Rani Mukerji back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she's investigating a dark, serious case involving missing girls. The film arrives in theaters January 30, 2026.

Trailer shows Roy's relentless fight The trailer sets a dark, intense tone and focuses on crime and missing girls.

We see Roy in intense moments centered on the investigation, and refusing to back down.

Nayanthara cheers for Rani Mukerji Actor Nayanthara hyped up the trailer on Instagram, calling Rani "the one n only queen" and saying it's "absolute fire."

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also features other cast members.