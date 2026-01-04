LOADING...
Nayanthara to reunite with Mammootty in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's next?
By Isha Sharma
Jan 04, 2026
12:19 pm
What's the story

Nayanthara (41) is reportedly set to join Mammootty (74) in his upcoming film with legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The project, which will be produced by Mammootty, is likely to begin shooting by the end of January. This marks a reunion for the popular duo, who have previously worked together on films like Rappakal and Bhaskar the Rascal. An official confirmation about Nayanthara's casting is still awaited.

Story evolution

What we know about Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty's project

Initially, Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty were reportedly set to adapt Thakazhi's novel Randidangazhi into a film. However, they later decided to create a new story. The director is also writing the script for this upcoming film. Shehnad Jalal of Bramayugam and Dies Irae fame might be roped in as the cinematographer, reported Cinema Express.

Casting decision

Gopalakrishnan's casting choice: Mammootty was the only option

In a previous interview with Manorama News, Gopalakrishnan confirmed that pre-production had already begun. He spoke about his casting choice, saying, "Mammootty is the perfect match for the character." The director said that he is still in the process of casting other characters. Meanwhile, Mammootty and Nayanthara are also set to share screen space in the upcoming drama, Patriot.