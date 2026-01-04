Nayanthara might star alongside Mammootty

Nayanthara to reunite with Mammootty in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's next?

By Isha Sharma 12:19 pm Jan 04, 202612:19 pm

What's the story

Nayanthara (41) is reportedly set to join Mammootty (74) in his upcoming film with legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The project, which will be produced by Mammootty, is likely to begin shooting by the end of January. This marks a reunion for the popular duo, who have previously worked together on films like Rappakal and Bhaskar the Rascal. An official confirmation about Nayanthara's casting is still awaited.