Nayanthara to reunite with Mammootty in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's next?
What's the story
Nayanthara (41) is reportedly set to join Mammootty (74) in his upcoming film with legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The project, which will be produced by Mammootty, is likely to begin shooting by the end of January. This marks a reunion for the popular duo, who have previously worked together on films like Rappakal and Bhaskar the Rascal. An official confirmation about Nayanthara's casting is still awaited.
Story evolution
What we know about Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty's project
Initially, Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty were reportedly set to adapt Thakazhi's novel Randidangazhi into a film. However, they later decided to create a new story. The director is also writing the script for this upcoming film. Shehnad Jalal of Bramayugam and Dies Irae fame might be roped in as the cinematographer, reported Cinema Express.
Casting decision
Gopalakrishnan's casting choice: Mammootty was the only option
In a previous interview with Manorama News, Gopalakrishnan confirmed that pre-production had already begun. He spoke about his casting choice, saying, "Mammootty is the perfect match for the character." The director said that he is still in the process of casting other characters. Meanwhile, Mammootty and Nayanthara are also set to share screen space in the upcoming drama, Patriot.