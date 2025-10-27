Nayanthara to join Balakrishna in Gopichand Malineni's historical drama
Actor Nayanthara (40) is set to join Nandamuri Balakrishna (65) in the upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni, reported IANS. Tentatively titled #NBK111, the project was announced on Balakrishna's birthday and will mark his second collaboration with Malineni after their blockbuster hit Veera Simha Reddy. The historical epic is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.
The grand launch of #NBK111 has been postponed to November, a slight delay from its original October schedule. The team is currently scouting locations in Rajasthan for the film's shoot. This will be Malineni's first venture into the historical drama genre, and he is reportedly working on an exciting script that will perfectly suit Balakrishna's screen presence.
#NBK111 is expected to be a high-budget cinematic spectacle. The project is currently in the final stages of pre-production and is being built around a script that insiders describe as "bold, unique, and high on impact." Meanwhile, Malineni last directed Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Saiyami Kher. The movie is set to have a sequel.