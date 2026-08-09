Why Nayanthara was initially hesitant to join 'Toxic'

Nayanthara confessed, "I wasn't so sure because there are a lot of actors in the film, and I'm usually a little careful or maybe a little apprehensive about choosing a film where there are a lot of actors."

However, after hearing director Geetu Mohandas's narration, she changed her mind and praised the director's talent.

"From the moment she narrated it to me, I was like, 'Who is this woman? Who is this director that we have not seen?'"