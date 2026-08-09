Why Nayanthara was initially hesitant to join 'Toxic'
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was unveiled recently. At the event, Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, shared her experience working with Yash. She praised his "larger-than-life" persona, which she said is evident in real life too. She also revealed that she initially hesitated to sign on for the project due to its large ensemble cast.
Role in 'Toxic'
Why did Nayanthara hesitate to join the movie?
Nayanthara confessed, "I wasn't so sure because there are a lot of actors in the film, and I'm usually a little careful or maybe a little apprehensive about choosing a film where there are a lot of actors."
However, after hearing director Geetu Mohandas's narration, she changed her mind and praised the director's talent.
"From the moment she narrated it to me, I was like, 'Who is this woman? Who is this director that we have not seen?'"
Praise for Yash
Nayanthara's experience with Yash
The Maya actor further lauded Yash's dedication and work ethic, saying she had never seen a more hardworking actor.
"Every single day on set, I'm just amazed at the way he works," she said.
"This man has given 4.5 years of his life, and trust me when I tell you, he has literally sacrificed his life, his time with his family, his time with his kids, his personal life, and everything he would enjoy."
Actor's admiration
More on 'Toxic' and Nayanthara's role
Nayanthara also expressed her respect for Yash as an actor, husband, and family man.
She praised his honesty and hard work, saying, "You are where you are today because of the incredible hard work that you have done and have been doing."
In Toxic, she reportedly plays a gangster named Ganga.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It will be released on August 26.