Nayanthara turns heads as Ganga in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

Why this casting matters (and what else to expect)

Director Geetu Mohandas chose Nayanthara for her strong screen presence, noting that Nayanthara's honesty and emotional depth aligned with the role of Ganga.

The film also features Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi alongside Yash, who returns after KGF Chapter 2.

Toxic will be shot in Kannada and English with dubs in other Indian languages, landing in theaters March 19, 2026—so mark your calendars if you're into edgy thrillers with an all-star cast.