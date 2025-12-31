'Section 375' writer calls out Akshaye Khanna for "dirty politics"
Manish Gupta, who wrote the 2019 film Section 375, has accused Akshaye Khanna of getting him removed as director through what he called "dirty politics."
On a recent podcast, Gupta shared that he handled all the pre-production and cast Khanna, Richa Chadha, and Rahul Bhat—only to be sidelined by the producer and lead actor.
What's behind the accusations?
Gupta didn't hold back—he described Khanna as "whimsical and lazy," saying the actor insisted on having things his way and often ignored or insulted others on set.
Gupta also felt let down after giving Khanna what he claims was his first solo hero role, questioning whether Khanna was "ungrateful" for the opportunity.
Recent drama with 'Drishyam 3'
These claims come just after news broke that Khanna exited Drishyam 3 10 days before his shoot.
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said there were repeated fee negotiations, disagreements over character looks, and that Khanna stopped responding to calls.
The film moved forward without him, leading Pathak to send a legal notice for breach of contract.