Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcome their 2nd child
What's the story
Hollywood actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are now parents to two children! The couple recently welcomed their second child, Hiddleston confirmed in an interview with GQ. He described the experience of childbirth as "the most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" thing while referring to his sister's recent pregnancy. He went on to reveal that Ashton gave birth to their second kid "the other day."
Subtle hint
Ashton hinted at 2nd child's arrival in November
In November, Ashton shared a post on Instagram about her "postpartum recovery," which hinted at the arrival of their second child. She wrote, "Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round." The post featured photos of Ashton at a local baby bank.
Relationship timeline
Couple's journey from engagement to parenthood
The couple met while co-starring in the 2019 play Betrayal. They soon went public in 2021 and got engaged in March, 2022. Later that year, in October 2022, they welcomed their first child. Hiddleston, 44, and Ashton, 41, who have largely kept their relationship private, confirmed in June this year that they were expecting their second child.