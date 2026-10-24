Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' nears ₹30cr worldwide
What's the story
Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has witnessed a significant drop in its box office earnings. The Hindi movie raked in a mere ₹60L in net revenue on Friday (October 23) from 1,258 shows across India. This marks a staggering 60% decline from the previous day's collection of ₹1.5 crore. Despite this dip, the worldwide gross has reportedly reached ₹29.88 crore so far.
Earnings breakdown
Film rakes in ₹10L from international markets on Friday
Nayyi Navelli's cumulative India net collection has now reached ₹22.75 crore, with a domestic gross of ₹27.03 crore.
The film sold an estimated 28,306 tickets on Friday, bringing the total footfalls to 1,126,691 since its release.
Internationally, the movie added ₹10L to its earnings on Friday, taking the overseas gross to ₹2.85 crore.
Collection pattern
'Nayyi Navelli': Daily breakdown of film's collections
The film's earnings have been inconsistent since its release on October 16.
It started strong with ₹3.25 crore on opening day, peaking at ₹4.4 crore on Sunday before witnessing a decline.
The daily net collections were ₹3.25 crore (Friday), ₹4 crore (Saturday), ₹4.4 crore (Sunday), ₹2.65 crore (Monday), and ₹4.35 crore (Tuesday).
Film details
Hindi version saw overall 14.84% occupancy on Friday
The Hindi 2D version of Nayyi Navelli saw an overall occupancy rate of 14.84% on Friday.
Morning shows recorded 8.23%, afternoon shows increased to 12.31%, evening shows stood at 14.15%, and night shows peaked at 22.38%.
The film's plot centers around a seemingly perfect bride who brings happiness to a chaotic household in Meerut, only to raise suspicions about her true identity later on.
Balaji Mohan has directed the comedy-drama.