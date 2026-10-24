Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' nears ₹30cr worldwide

Nayyi Navelli's cumulative India net collection has now reached ₹22.75 crore, with a domestic gross of ₹27.03 crore.

The film sold an estimated 28,306 tickets on Friday, bringing the total footfalls to 1,126,691 since its release.

Internationally, the movie added ₹10L to its earnings on Friday, taking the overseas gross to ₹2.85 crore.