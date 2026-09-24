'NAZA' opens worldwide September 28 after New York Film Festival

Directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, NAZA digs into Israeli military tactics in Gaza, especially how civilian casualties are calculated during airstrikes.

The film builds on earlier The Guardian investigations and aims to spark conversation about conflict zones.

After its theater run, The Guardian will stream it for free online to keep these stories accessible.

The film has been offered to a number of distributors and cinemas in Israel. The Guardian will also be exploring other ways to enable the film to be seen in the occupied Palestinian territories.