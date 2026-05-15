NBC to air 'Wordle' primetime 2024, 'Today' anchor Guthrie hosting
Entertainment
Wordle fans, get ready: NBC is bringing the hit word puzzle game to prime time television in 2024!
Today anchor Savannah Guthrie will host, with The New York Times (the game's owner) and Jimmy Fallon producing.
'Wordle' show keeps colors, pays cash
The show keeps Wordle's classic colors and vibe, but now contestants will solve puzzles for cash on national TV.
Guthrie, a self-proclaimed Wordle nerd, said "Everything is strange right now," after delays caused by her mother's disappearance, "but I'm determined to put one foot in front of the other. And this is a joyous thing."