'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal reveals best friend's warning before joining

Determination

Chudasama's friend's protective warning

Chudasama said, "I think my best friend warned me not to enter this house because she knows how crazy I am, and she just wanted to protect me from everything that the show might throw at me." "Out of protectiveness, she warned me not to go, but I told her that I just needed to get out of this cocoon that I'm sitting in." "So, I'm ready to take whatever it throws at me."