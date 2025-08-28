'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal reveals best friend's warning before joining
What's the story
Nehal Chudasama, the Miss Diva Universe 2018 titleholder and a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, recently revealed that her best friend had advised her against participating in the reality show. Speaking to Zoom/Telly Talk, she explained that her friend wanted to protect her from the unpredictable environment of the show. However, Chudasama was determined to join despite these warnings.
Determination
Chudasama's friend's protective warning
Chudasama said, "I think my best friend warned me not to enter this house because she knows how crazy I am, and she just wanted to protect me from everything that the show might throw at me." "Out of protectiveness, she warned me not to go, but I told her that I just needed to get out of this cocoon that I'm sitting in." "So, I'm ready to take whatever it throws at me."
Emotional strength
Her emotional strengths and vulnerabilities
Chudasama also spoke about her emotional strength, saying, "I'm mentally strong and I'm emotionally expressive." "But I also comprehend my emotions very well through actions and also through words." She added that this quality will help her survive the show. "I think I'll be very vulnerable on the show if that is what a situation takes from me," she said. The show is available for streaming on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.