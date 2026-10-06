Oscars: 'Artificial' star Andrew Garfield to contest for Supporting Actor
What's the story
The upcoming film Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is set to compete for the prestigious Academy Awards. The movie will premiere at the New York Film Festival. Variety reported that Andrew Garfield will be campaigning for a Supporting Actor nomination while Yura Borisov will be vying for Best Actor.
Star-studded lineup
Other categories the film will compete in
Artificial boasts a star-studded cast, including Oscar winner Mark Rylance as AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton and Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati.
The film's awards campaign will also include nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.
Simon Rich's screenplay will compete in the Original Screenplay category while all craft departments will receive full campaigns.
Plot
About 'Artificial'
Artificial delves into the lives of Ilya Sutskever (Borisov) and Sam Altman (Garfield), two tech leaders with a shared vision of making the world a better place.
Their relationship takes a turn as the power of their technology grows during the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations, leading to Altman's ousting.
The film is based on real events involving OpenAI's co-founders.
Ensemble cast
Meet the cast of 'Artificial'
The ensemble cast of Artificial is a mix of Oscar veterans and newcomers.
Rylance won the Supporting Actor Oscar for Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, while Barbaro was nominated two years ago for playing Joan Baez in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.
The rest of the cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Chris O'Dowd, Billie Lourd, and Zosia Mamet.
It also features Cooper Hoffman as Greg Brockman and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk.
Director's milestone
More about the film's festival run
For Guadagnino, Artificial is his fifth appearance at the New York Film Festival.
His previous films Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All, Queer, and After the Hunt have also been showcased at NYFF.
The film will later head to the BFI London Film Festival after its Lincoln Center premiere.