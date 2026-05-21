Netflix announces 'Emily in Paris' to end with 6th season
Entertainment
Netflix just announced that Emily in Paris is wrapping up with its sixth and final season.
Since 2020, Lily Collins has charmed viewers as Emily Cooper, navigating work and love in Paris.
Creator Darren Star called making the show "the trip of a lifetime" and thanked fans for all the support as filming kicks off in Greece.
Collins promises 'fantastic' farewell season
Lily Collins shared the news herself, promising a "fantastic farewell season" packed with all the charm fans love.
The last episodes are being shot in Greece and Monaco, bringing Emily's journey (and her ups and downs) to an exciting close after six years of romance, drama, and dreamy travel vibes.