'Guarding Stars': Leighton Meester-Jared Padalecki's Netflix rom-com gets release date
What's the story
Netflix has announced that Guarding Stars, the film adaptation of Katherine Center's novel The Bodyguard, will premiere on November 18. The romantic comedy features Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) in lead roles. The title was changed from The Bodyguard to Guarding Stars due to the existence of a popular 1992 movie of the same name starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.
Cast details
Supporting cast and plot details
The film also stars Andie MacDowell (Groundhog), Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman (Running Point), and Noah LaLonde.
WWE star CM Punk has also been cast in a role.
The story follows a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect a charming action star during the holidays, resulting in unexpected romance and complications.
Production details
Crew behind the film
Guarding Stars is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Aquamarine, Purple Hearts) from a screenplay by Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith (Isn't It Romantic, Virgin River) and Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo.
The film is produced by Matthews and Scharbo for Little Engine Productions, along with Padalecki & Genevieve Padalecki for Living in the Asterisk.
This marks Center's third book-to-film adaptation after Happiness for Beginners and The Lost Husband.