'Guarding Stars': Leighton Meester-Jared Padalecki's Netflix rom-com gets release date

Guarding Stars is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Aquamarine, Purple Hearts) from a screenplay by Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith (Isn't It Romantic, Virgin River) and Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo.

The film is produced by Matthews and Scharbo for Little Engine Productions, along with Padalecki & Genevieve Padalecki for Living in the Asterisk.

This marks Center's third book-to-film adaptation after Happiness for Beginners and The Lost Husband.