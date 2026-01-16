'Peddi,' 'The Paradise,' 'Suriya 47': South films coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced a lineup of over 15 South Indian films as part of its annual "Netflix Pandigai" initiative. The list features highly anticipated titles starring popular actors such as Suriya , Dhanush , Pawan Kalyan , and Ravi Mohan. Ram Charan's Peddi, Vijay Deverakonda's VD 14, Venkatesh's Adarsha Katumbam House No. 47 are some of the leading offerings. These films will be available on the streaming platform after their theatrical runs in various languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Top films 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh,' 'Kara,' and 'Suriya 47' Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Dhanush's Kara directed by Vignesh Raja, and Jithu Madhavan's Suriya 47 are among the other films coming to Netflix. Kara features Mamitha Baiju and music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in early 2026. Suriya 47 is a highly anticipated crime thriller set to release in 2026 after its theatrical run.

Lineup 'Champion,' 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara,' and 'The Paradise' Champion, a Telugu period sports drama featuring Roshan Meka as a gifted footballer in 1948 Hyderabad State, will be available on Netflix after its theatrical release. Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a Telugu pan-India film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan, will also stream on the platform. The Paradise, an upcoming Telugu action film headlined by Nani is another addition to the lineup.

