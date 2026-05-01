Netflix announces 'The Crown' prequel covering 1901 to 1947
Entertainment
Netflix just announced a prequel to The Crown, this time focusing on the royal family from 1901 (right after Queen Victoria) up to Queen Elizabeth II's wedding in 1947.
If you loved the original series, get ready for more royal drama: think abdications, world wars, and the early days of the House of Windsor.
Four kings featured, Morgan expected
This new chapter will spotlight kings Edward VII, George V, Edward VIII, and George VI as they navigate huge historical events.
Peter Morgan, the creator behind The Crown, is expected to return as showrunner, so expect the same level of storytelling that made the original a hit with critics and award shows.
Looks like Netflix isn't done exploring all things royal just yet!