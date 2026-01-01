Netflix crashes as 'Stranger Things 5' finale premieres

Netflix experienced a major service disruption as the series finale of Stranger Things premiered. The eighth and final episode of ST Season 5 dropped on December 31, 2025, at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT, which was January 1, 2026, at 6:30am IST. The streaming platform, which has faced technical issues in the past during high-demand releases, saw users encounter error messages and buffering problems. This is the second time this season that Stranger Things has put a strain on Netflix's infrastructure.

User experience 'Something went wrong,' Netflix's error message read The disruption lasted for several minutes, according to user reports, and was resolved after refreshing the page a few times. Users who encountered the error were greeted with an image from Nailed It! and a message that read, "Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request. You'll find lots to explore on the home page." The same error message was displayed during a similar incident in November when Volume 1 of Season 5 was released.

Record-breaking release 'Stranger Things' finale drew massive viewership The finale of Stranger Things Season 5 was released on New Year's Eve in select theaters. It was a record-breaking release for Netflix, with the fifth and final season racking up 34.5 million views between December 22-28. This was the second-best weekly total for the season after its debut with 59.6 million views in November, marking Netflix's biggest opening week for an English-language title to date.