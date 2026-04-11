Netflix drops 'Perfect' after Millie Bobby Brown's exit
What's the story
Netflix has decided to cancel its upcoming sports drama, Perfect, after lead actor Millie Bobby Brown exited the project, Deadline has confirmed. The decision was reportedly due to creative differences between Brown and the producers. The film was set to go into production this summer with Brown playing Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, a member of the 1996 USA women's gymnastics team that won gold.
Production challenges
'Perfect' was set to be directed by Cate Shortland
The film, originally announced in September 2025, changed directors from Gia Coppola to Cate Shortland (Black Widow, Berlin Syndrome). Brown was not only set to star but also produce alongside Nik Bower and Thomas Benski. The script was written by Ronnie Sandahl.
Career highlights
Strug is a 2-time Olympic medalist and former gymnast
Strug made history at the 1996 Summer Olympics by performing a vault on an injured ankle, helping Team USA secure a gold medal. Her feat earned her widespread fame, including appearances on talk shows and a parody on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, despite the cancellation of Perfect, Brown remains busy with upcoming projects such as Enola Holmes 3 and Just Picture It. She is also developing Nineteen Steps for Netflix, based on her debut novel.