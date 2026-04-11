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Netflix drops 'Perfect' after Millie Bobby Brown's exit
'Perfect' has been canceled by Netflix

Netflix drops 'Perfect' after Millie Bobby Brown's exit

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 11, 2026
11:17 am
What's the story

Netflix has decided to cancel its upcoming sports drama, Perfect, after lead actor Millie Bobby Brown exited the project, Deadline ﻿has confirmed. The decision was reportedly due to creative differences between Brown and the producers. The film was set to go into production this summer with Brown playing Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, a member of the 1996 USA women's gymnastics team that won gold.

Production challenges

'Perfect' was set to be directed by Cate Shortland

The film, originally announced in September 2025, changed directors from Gia Coppola to Cate Shortland (Black Widow, Berlin Syndrome). Brown was not only set to star but also produce alongside Nik Bower and Thomas Benski. The script was written by Ronnie Sandahl.

Career highlights

Strug is a 2-time Olympic medalist and former gymnast

Strug made history at the 1996 Summer Olympics by performing a vault on an injured ankle, helping Team USA secure a gold medal. Her feat earned her widespread fame, including appearances on talk shows and a parody on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, despite the cancellation of Perfect, Brown remains busy with upcoming projects such as Enola Holmes 3 and Just Picture It. She is also developing Nineteen Steps for Netflix, based on her debut novel.

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