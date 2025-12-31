Netflix finally drops Ramalinga Raju episode after years in court

The Hyderabad City Civil Court kept the ban in place for years, even as episodes on Mallya, Modi, and Roy came out. It wasn't until sometime after December 2025 that viewers finally got to see this one.

Why does this matter?

Raju's 2009 confession revealed he faked more than ₹7,000 crore at Satyam using bogus invoices and thousands of imaginary employees—a move that shook Indian business and led to Tech Mahindra stepping in.

The episode doesn't just revisit this wild corporate scandal; it also digs into how streaming platforms balance free speech with privacy rights in India.

If you're curious about true crime or how stories get told (or blocked) online, this one's worth your time.