Where is Kapil going to open Kap's Cafe next?

Kapil Sharma , the popular comedian and television star, is set to expand his brand with the opening of Kap's Cafe in Dubai . The cafe, inspired by his hit Netflix series, will open its doors on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This venture will offer fans a chance to experience a themed space linked to Sharma's entertainment empire in the UAE.

Announcement Sharma shared cafe's opening details on Instagram Sharma took to Instagram to announce the launch of Kap's Cafe. He posted a short video that starts with a view of the Dubai skyline and then zooms in on the cafe's inviting facade. In the clip, he is seen welcoming a customer with a cup of coffee in hand. The decor of the cafe is likely to be cozy and visually engaging, similar to its counterpart in Surrey, Canada.

Menu Kap's Cafe to offer diverse culinary experience Kap's Cafe is expected to operate from 4:00pm to 12:00am on its opening day. While the full menu for the Dubai branch is yet to be revealed, the Canadian location serves a mix of Western and Indian favorites. From vada pav and pasta to various coffees, teas, and matchas, it promises a diverse culinary experience.