Netflix India launches 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' this Saturday
Netflix India is dropping a new reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, this Saturday.
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show puts 15 contestants from all sorts of backgrounds together (think actors, influencers, and entrepreneurs) instead of the usual reality TV faces.
Kapoor headlines cast including Dhoopar, Joshi
Leading the pack is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Ram Kapoor.
You'll also see Sunita Ahuja (Govinda's wife), TV stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shivangi Joshi, Instagram sensation Riyaz Aly (26.6 million followers), and YouTuber Varun Yadav, also known as Laila.
The mix also includes Ashneer Grover's wife and entrepreneur Madhuri Grover, model Akanksha Choudhary, dancer Yogesh Rawat, and rumor has it there might be some wildcard entries too.
Airs Sat-Wed 8pm for 6 weeks
Episodes air Saturday through Wednesday at 8pm for six weeks, so if you're into reality drama with a fresh twist, you might want to tune in.