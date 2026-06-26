Netflix India launches 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' this Saturday

Kapoor headlines cast including Dhoopar, Joshi

Leading the pack is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Ram Kapoor.

You'll also see Sunita Ahuja (Govinda's wife), TV stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shivangi Joshi, Instagram sensation Riyaz Aly (26.6 million followers), and YouTuber Varun Yadav, also known as Laila.

The mix also includes Ashneer Grover's wife and entrepreneur Madhuri Grover, model Akanksha Choudhary, dancer Yogesh Rawat, and rumor has it there might be some wildcard entries too.