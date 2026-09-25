Netflix launches Tamil '#Love' October 2 starring Lekshmi and Das
Entertainment
Netflix is dropping a new Tamil series, #Love, on October 2.
Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das as Tara and Matthew, founders of rival dating apps, the show explores what happens when two very different approaches to love (compatibility vs. chemistry) collide.
Their competition gets personal after they make a bet, leading to plenty of sparks.
Mohan directs '#Love' Rajinikanth showruns
#Love is directed by Balaji Mohan and showrun and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, bringing together some fresh creative energy.
The series, written by Nirmal Williams with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty, isn't just about romance: it also digs into friendship, family ties, and chasing your dreams in today's world.