Netflix releases 'Maa Behen' with Dixit and Dimri June 4

Character posters reveal 'Maa Behen' cast

The just-revealed character posters show off Sushma as Dharna Durga, the unstoppable "Reels Queen" glued to social media, and Ravi Kishan as Adarsh Purush Gupta, the tough neighbor with some secrets.

With Arunoday Singh and Sahrdul Bhardwaj also in the mix, expect plenty of hilarious chaos and messy relationships.

If you're into offbeat comedies with heart (and a little drama), this one's worth adding to your watchlist.