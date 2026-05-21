Netflix releases 'Maa Behen' with Dixit and Dimri June 4
Netflix is set to release Maa Behen, a new comedy-drama featuring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, on June 4, 2026.
Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment, the film follows a bunch of quirky characters navigating life in a lively but chaotic colony.
Character posters reveal 'Maa Behen' cast
The just-revealed character posters show off Sushma as Dharna Durga, the unstoppable "Reels Queen" glued to social media, and Ravi Kishan as Adarsh Purush Gupta, the tough neighbor with some secrets.
With Arunoday Singh and Sahrdul Bhardwaj also in the mix, expect plenty of hilarious chaos and messy relationships.
If you're into offbeat comedies with heart (and a little drama), this one's worth adding to your watchlist.