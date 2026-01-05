Netflix renews Kunal Kemmu's 'Single Papa' for Season 2

The family comedy series Single Papa, featuring Kunal Kemmu in the lead role, has been officially renewed for a second season. The announcement was made by Netflix and Shashank Khaitan , the executive producer of the show. He said that the series was always intended to be a long-form story that could evolve with its characters.

Producer's statement 'The Gehlots's journey is far from over...' Khaitan said in a statement, "Seeing audiences connect so deeply with baby Amul, Gaurav and the Gehlots only reinforces our belief that their story was never meant to end with a single chapter." "Our partnership with Netflix has been integral to building this world with honesty and heart. The Gehlots's journey is far from over, and Season 2 allows us to explore their relationships, challenges and joys with even greater depth and warmth."

Show's premise 'Single Papa' explores unconventional parenting The series revolves around Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional maturity is still developing. His impulsive decision to adopt a baby post-divorce shocks his family and leads to unprecedented chaos as they try to comprehend how he plans to raise a child despite his own immaturity. The show also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar.

Show's impact 'Single Papa' sparked conversations around parenting and adoption Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, expressed her delight at the show's success. She said, "We've been so touched by the love Single Papa has received. Seeing people laugh, feel and open up to the conversations the show has sparked around parenting, adoption and love has meant everything to us." The series was trending globally for two weeks after its release and quickly became No. 1 in India.