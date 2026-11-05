'Dilwali Diwali' review: Manoj Pahwa shines in charming drama

Dilwali Diwali follows Goggi (Pahwa), his wife Sukhmani (Kohli) and their daughter, Mahi (Bhatnagar).

While they're content living in a cramped house in a colony, their son, Ansh (Ahuja), wants them to move out.

When Ansh returns from Norway for Diwali, they move into their nearby flat, pretending that they have been living there all along.

What will happen when Ansh discovers the lie?