'Dilwali Diwali' review: Manoj Pahwa shines in charming drama
What's the story
Dilwali Diwali, released on Netflix on Thursday, stars Mihir Ahuja, Neelu Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, and Aurra Bhatnagar. Directed by Ritesh Menon and written by Ritu Mago, it runs for one hour and one minute. Heartfelt, well-acted, and deftly written, this fast-paced film works due to its realistic characters and relatable storyline. It's thoroughly predictable, but that doesn't hamper the storytelling.
Plot
Explores the lies we tell to our families and ourselves
Dilwali Diwali follows Goggi (Pahwa), his wife Sukhmani (Kohli) and their daughter, Mahi (Bhatnagar).
While they're content living in a cramped house in a colony, their son, Ansh (Ahuja), wants them to move out.
When Ansh returns from Norway for Diwali, they move into their nearby flat, pretending that they have been living there all along.
What will happen when Ansh discovers the lie?
#1
Ahuja delivers another striking performance
Ahuja has previously starred in projects such as The Archies, Operation Safed Sagar, and Maa Ka Sum.
Once again, he leads this drama with incredible conviction.
He perfectly captures the heartbreak and dilemma of a young man who hustles tirelessly for his parents but still cannot win them over.
His scenes with Pahwa are particularly heartwarming.
#2
Laugh and cry with Pahwa
I could watch Pahwa playing the quintessential Indian father all my life!
The veteran actor seamlessly plays Goggi with his usual gusto and infectious smile.
He brings to life the pain of a father stuck between his happiness and that of his child.
Moreover, while films of this genre often become overly saccharine, Dilwali Diwali gets it right and never goes overboard.
#3
Explores heavy themes despite short runtime
Menon and Mago engage with some important, complex themes.
Sukhmani finds it liberating to live in the flat; for the first time, she is surrounded by stillness and silence.
In this new environment, devoid of the colony's cacophony, she finally rediscovers herself.
Mago's astute writing also explores the widening chasm between parents and their grown children—can conflicts tear two generations apart forever?
Verdict
Sweet and charming drama; 3.5/5 stars
Though Dilwali Diwali could have benefited from a longer runtime, it still leaves an impression.
We don't need to spend hours with these characters to understand their anxieties and ambitions.
The dialogues flow smoothly, the world feels lived-in, and the characters feel instantly relatable.
Dilwali Diwali is entirely predictable, and yet worth watching.
If nothing else, watch it for Pahwa's performance alone.
3.5/5 stars.