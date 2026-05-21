Netflix unveils trailer for 3 part 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict'

Trailer shows police footage, Jackson plea

The trailer opens with tense police footage at Jackson's home and an interviewee calling him "He is the most famous man in the world accused of the most heinous crime in the world."

It wraps up with Jackson asking viewers to "Please keep an open mind and let me have my day in court."

Directed by Nick Green, the series uses old videos and visuals of Jackson as he took part in the trial to revisit his 2005 acquittal.

This comes with the release of Michael, the biopic starring his nephew Jaafar, which focused on earlier chapters of his life.