Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season Two adds 9 characters
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped Season Two of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, and there are nine new characters joining Aang's journey.
Fans finally get to see Miya Cech as Toph Beifong, the confident, funny, and sassy earthbending legend.
The season also introduces Amita, a refugee from Omashu, adding fresh energy to the story.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' adds cast
Amanda Zhou steps in as the mysterious tour guide Joo Dee, while Chin Han is Long Feng, head of Ba Sing Se's secret police.
Justin Chien plays King Kuei; Crystal Yu is Lady Beifong; Lourdes Faberes takes on General Sung.
You'll also meet Rekha Sharma as Amita, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, and Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, making this season packed with new faces and adventures for Team Avatar.