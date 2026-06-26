Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season Two adds 9 characters Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Netflix just dropped Season Two of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, and there are nine new characters joining Aang's journey.

Fans finally get to see Miya Cech as Toph Beifong, the confident, funny, and sassy earthbending legend.

The season also introduces Amita, a refugee from Omashu, adding fresh energy to the story.