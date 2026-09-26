'Fallout' actor Ella Purnell joins Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'
What's the story
Ella Purnell (Fallout), Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out), and Pluribus breakout Samba Schutte have joined the cast of Ari Aster's upcoming film Scapegoat, per Deadline. The A24 film is being produced by Lars Knudsen via Square Peg. However, details about their characters and the plot remain undisclosed.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Scapegoat'
The previously announced cast of Scapegoat includes Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, and Jude Law.
Aster is not only directing the film but also writing its screenplay.
His most recent directorial was Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.
Career highlights
Career highlights of Purnell, Jones
Purnell is best known for Prime Video's Fallout and Sky Atlantic's dark comedy Sweetpea.
She is also recognized for Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Sweetbitter.
Meanwhile, Jones has worked with renowned directors such as Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing), Doug Liman (American Made), Sean Baker (The Florida Project), and Jordan Peele (Get Out).
Recent breakout
Who is Schutte?
Schutte recently gained recognition for his role as Mr. Diabate in Vince Gilligan's hit Apple series Pluribus. The show is heading into its second season.
He has also appeared on HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death and NBC's Kal Penn sitcom Sunnyside.