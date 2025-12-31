Next Article
New Year, new movies: 'Ikkis,' 'Azad Bharat' to hit theaters
Entertainment
Kicking off 2025, movie buffs have a lot to look forward to.
On January 1, "Ikkis" arrives in cinemas—Sriram Raghavan directs Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in this story about real-life war hero Arun Khetarpal from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.
More premieres on January 2
The next day brings even more variety: "Azad Bharath" explores India's freedom struggle through the eyes of the Indian National Army and Rani of Jhansi Regiment, starring Shreyas Talpade and Indira Tiwari, with a focus on Neera Arya.
If thrillers are your thing, check out "The Housemaid" with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.
And for something lighter, SpongeBob's back in "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," featuring new voices like Ice Spice and Mark Hamill.