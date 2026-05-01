'New York Live' host Gore announces breast cancer, steps back
Entertainment
Sara Gore, host of New York Live, just shared on air that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
At 49, she's stepping back from her NBC gigs to focus on treatment and surgery.
Even though she knew her family history put her at risk, she admitted the news was still scary.
Gore thanks coworkers, vows to return
Gore says her coworkers, her "family here," have been a huge source of comfort.
She's grateful for their support and is taking this as a reminder to slow down and focus on what matters most.
Staying positive, she promised: "I'm going to come back better than ever," determined to get through this with help from loved ones and her medical team.