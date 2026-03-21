NewsBytes recommends: 'DreamQuil'--A surreal, funny take on AI
DreamQuil, starring Elizabeth Banks, just debuted at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin.
Set in a future where air quality is rough and AI calls the shots, Banks plays Carol, a mom feeling out of sync with her family.
This is what happens in the film
Carol signs up for a virtual wellness retreat, but things get weird when an AI duplicate appears in the household to help out.
After Carol returns, Carol Two starts acting creepy, shaking up family life.
The cast also features John C Reilly, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Newton, and Sofia Boutella.
Film's sales and distribution details
Directed by Alex Prager and co-written with her sister Vanessa, DreamQuil was filmed in Los Angeles after strike delays.
Republic Pictures has North American rights; HanWay handles international sales.
Keep an eye out for wider release info soon!