NewsBytes recommends: 'Kaalidas 2' trailer--Bharath returns with edgier crime thriller
The trailer for Kaalidas 2 just dropped, bringing Bharath back as Inspector Kaalidas.
This time, he's investigating a missing girl and a murder at a cinema hall.
Things get tense after a woman's urgent call sets off a high-stakes whodunit, shot in Chennai and Kerala.
Trailer: Tense investigations, suspenseful background score
The trailer opens with scenes set in a cinema and flashes of Bharath searching for clues.
There are quick glimpses of intense investigations, and hints that something bigger is going on.
The suspenseful background score by Sam C.S. really amps up the mood, and the new tagline, "Crime and Punishment," sets an edgier tone.
Team, cast and crew of the film
Director Sri Senthil returns from the original film, joined by producers Five Star K Senthil and Dr. N. Yogeshwaran under Sky Pictures.
The cast features Ajay Karthi, Sangita, Bhavani Sre, Abarnathi, Anant Nag, TM Karthik and Singam Jayavel, plus strong technical support from Suresh Bala (cinematography) and Bhuvan Srinivasan (editing).
The release date has been shifted to April 10, 2026 to avoid clashing with Love Insurance Kompany, so mark your calendars if you're into crime thrillers!