NewsBytes recommends: 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'--Tense, thrilling, and stylish

A look at the plot

Tommy gets pulled out of retirement when his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) leads the Peaky Blinders into a risky Nazi counterfeiting plot.

Alongside them are Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo, a mysterious seer urging Tommy's return; Tim Roth as Nazi sympathizer John Beckett; and Sophie Rundle back as Ada Thorne.

In classic Peaky style, family drama heats up: Duke's choices put him at odds with his father, and Tommy faces old wounds while trying to stop the scheme.

The film concludes with Tommy returning to confront the consequences of Duke's actions and to try to stop the Nazi counterfeiting scheme.