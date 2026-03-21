NewsBytes recommends: 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'--Tense, thrilling, and stylish
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the much-awaited follow-up to the hit series, dropped in select theaters on March 6 and lands on Netflix March 20.
Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the film brings Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby in a tense World War II setting.
A look at the plot
Tommy gets pulled out of retirement when his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) leads the Peaky Blinders into a risky Nazi counterfeiting plot.
Alongside them are Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo, a mysterious seer urging Tommy's return; Tim Roth as Nazi sympathizer John Beckett; and Sophie Rundle back as Ada Thorne.
In classic Peaky style, family drama heats up: Duke's choices put him at odds with his father, and Tommy faces old wounds while trying to stop the scheme.
The film concludes with Tommy returning to confront the consequences of Duke's actions and to try to stop the Nazi counterfeiting scheme.