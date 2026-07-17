'Newton's 3rd Law' set for July 31, 2026 theatrical release
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans! Newton's 3rd Law, starring Sumanth, is officially hitting theaters on July 31, 2026.
The makers dropped the news online with a message: "The reaction begins sooner than expected. Newton's 3rd Law is now arriving in cinemas on July 31, 2026!!! Get ready for the Thriller Of The Year."
Excitement is building as fans look forward to what promises to be a gripping story.
Karna directs diary-linked double murder thriller
Directed by Rajesh Karna, the film follows a double murder case exploring karma, inspired by Newton's third law.
Set across the late 1990s and today, it uses a diary to link three lives after a major event.
Alongside Sumanth, you'll see Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Varma, Neha Pathan, Karthik Rathnam, and Shelly Kumar in key roles.