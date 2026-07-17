'Newton's 3rd Law' set for July 31, 2026 theatrical release

Heads up, thriller fans! Newton's 3rd Law, starring Sumanth, is officially hitting theaters on July 31, 2026.

The makers dropped the news online with a message: "The reaction begins sooner than expected. Newton's 3rd Law is now arriving in cinemas on July 31, 2026!!! Get ready for the Thriller Of The Year."

Excitement is building as fans look forward to what promises to be a gripping story.