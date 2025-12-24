Did Nicki Minaj delete her Instagram account after Trump support?

American rapper Nicki Minaj 's official Instagram account (@nickiminaj) has vanished from the platform. The disappearance comes after her controversial appearance at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) AmericaFest on December 21, where she publicly supported Donald Trump . Although reports suggest that she lost nearly 10 million followers following this event, this figure could not be independently verified. Hindustan Times states that her follower count was around 223.8 million in December, down from 227.5 million in November.

Account status Minaj's Instagram account is no longer available Minaj's official Instagram account is no longer available and appears to have been deleted or deactivated. The sudden disappearance of her account has raised eyebrows, especially after her recent political statements. Despite the speculation, there's no official confirmation about the exact reason behind the disappearance of her Instagram account, nor is there a confirmed link between the account's status and any changes in her follower count.

Political controversy Minaj's political statements and social media backlash Minaj's support for Trump has been a topic of heated debate. During her TPUSA appearance, she expressed dissatisfaction with California Governor Gavin Newsom and explained her support for the conservative movement. This statement was met with mixed reactions on social media. She walked in hand-in-hand with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, and called Trump "handsome." Later, drag queen Heidi N Closet took a dig at Minaj after her TPUSA interview by calling her "MAGA Minaj" in a now-viral post.

Twitter Post Minaj, who remains active on X, responded to Heidi *than https://t.co/BVPjFaF9oI pic.twitter.com/ndXRyvonei — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 23, 2025