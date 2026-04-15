Why is Nicole Kidman becoming a death doula?

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman recently revealed that she is training to become a "death doula," a professional who provides emotional, physical, and psychological support to dying individuals. The announcement was made during her appearance at the University of San Francisco as part of its Silk Speaker Series. Why this step? Kidman revealed her decision stemmed from personal loss- the death of her mother Janelle Ann in 2024 at 84 years old.

Personal loss 'As my mother was passing, she was lonely...' During her talk, Kidman reflected, "As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide." "Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world any more...that's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.'"

Role explained What is a death doula? A death doula is a non-medical professional who supports individuals and families during the end-of-life process. Dr. Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant in Psychiatry at ShardaCare-Healthcity, explained, via Indian Express, that their role is more about emotional presence than treatment. "They give psychological support to make this time less scary and stressful." Unlike medical professionals, death doulas do not perform clinical tasks but focus on emotional and psychological care-something families often struggle to provide consistently while coping with their own grief.

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